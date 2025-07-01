Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $418,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14,795.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 769,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,137,000 after acquiring an additional 764,637 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,545,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $475,714,000 after acquiring an additional 601,361 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,289,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $43,944,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total value of $1,028,160.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 157,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,484.01. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total value of $39,119.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,177.35. This represents a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,172 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $148.33 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

