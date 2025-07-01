Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 89.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,746 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average of $54.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.99 and a 12 month high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

