Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 134.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,448 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Dorman Products worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Stock Down 1.3%

DORM stock opened at $122.67 on Tuesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.05 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.03.

Insider Activity

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $507.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.09 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 2,900 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total value of $380,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,837.08. This trade represents a 26.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

