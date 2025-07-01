Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.39% of Endava worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 5.7% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Endava by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Endava by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Endava from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $904.93 million, a PE ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99. Endava PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

