Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $3.84 Million in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 197,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Cellebrite DI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 52,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at $9,995,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth $8,126,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cellebrite DI from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Cellebrite DI stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $26.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $107.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

