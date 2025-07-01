Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $5.05 Million in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth $56,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at $75,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

EXE stock opened at $116.94 on Tuesday. Expand Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $123.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Expand Energy had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp set a $135.00 price objective on Expand Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. TD Cowen raised Expand Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 target price on Expand Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.55.

Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Articles

