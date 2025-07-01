Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $5.93 Million Investment in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 140,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Nextracker at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $3,628,000. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Nextracker by 152.2% during the first quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nextracker by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 1.3% in the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 170,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXT. TD Cowen increased their target price on Nextracker from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Nextracker from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

NXT stock opened at $54.37 on Tuesday. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25.

In other news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 5,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $320,304.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,744,400. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $333,630.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 219,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,066,395. This trade represents a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,260 shares of company stock valued at $11,830,840 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

