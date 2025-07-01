Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $5.93 Million Investment in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 140,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Nextracker at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $3,628,000. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Nextracker by 152.2% during the first quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nextracker by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 1.3% in the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 170,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXT. TD Cowen increased their target price on Nextracker from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Nextracker from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.
Nextracker Stock Performance
NXT stock opened at $54.37 on Tuesday. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25.
Insider Transactions at Nextracker
In other news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 5,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $320,304.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,744,400. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $333,630.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 219,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,066,395. This trade represents a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,260 shares of company stock valued at $11,830,840 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Nextracker Profile
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
