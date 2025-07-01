Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 10,464 Shares of Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Primo Brands were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Primo Brands in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Brands by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Brands by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 233,510 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Primo Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Brands Stock Performance

PRMB opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. Primo Brands Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.58, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Primo Brands Dividend Announcement

Primo Brands ( NYSE:PRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primo Brands

In related news, Director Tony W. Lee sold 50,657,562 shares of Primo Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $1,604,324,988.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,210,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,396,226.02. The trade was a 30.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 58.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Primo Brands in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

