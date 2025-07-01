Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 11,905 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $129.02 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.44 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 7.29.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,046.10. This trade represents a 49.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DHI

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.