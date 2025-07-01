Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 6,507 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.25% of Bread Financial worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bread Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 28.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BFH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average is $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.76. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 14.92%.

Bread Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bread Financial Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

