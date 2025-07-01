Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 202.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,545 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,239,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,178,000 after buying an additional 2,847,868 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,146,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,875,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,231,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 788,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,619,000 after purchasing an additional 440,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLBE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Global-e Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $189.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.84 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

