Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $82.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average of $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 107.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

