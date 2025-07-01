Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,758 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 17.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.93. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.35). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNF. Wall Street Zen lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

