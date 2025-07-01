Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 82.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRT stock opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 126.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

