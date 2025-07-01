Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,083 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBSH. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $98,244.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,175 shares in the company, valued at $192,786. This represents a 33.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $62.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.77. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.27 and a 52 week high of $72.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $428.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.