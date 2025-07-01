Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 10,972 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,160 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 10,972 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 377.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up previously from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.78.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $218.49 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $148.09 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

