Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 224,587 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,587 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.5%

MDLZ opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day moving average is $63.79.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 69.89%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

