Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 3,193 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,459,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,145,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,385,000 after buying an additional 2,264,551 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 2,385.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,711,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,301,000 after buying an additional 1,642,645 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,653,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,424,000 after buying an additional 1,472,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Invesco by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,334,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,289,000 after buying an additional 1,232,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Invesco from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Invesco from $19.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $19.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 13.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 67.20%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

