Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 5,122 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 27.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 246.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank set a $142.00 price target on shares of Qualys and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Qualys from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total transaction of $91,368.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,404.16. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 525 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $71,379.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,576.64. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,630 shares of company stock worth $4,461,516 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Trading Up 1.3%

QLYS opened at $142.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.33. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.61 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 29.19%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.