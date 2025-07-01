Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 6,341 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,341 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.5% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,096,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total value of $342,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,502,278.92. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total value of $3,540,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 91,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,741,474.75. This trade represents a 10.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,080 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.29.

AJG stock opened at $320.23 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $257.58 and a 1 year high of $351.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.98.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

