Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 90,830 Shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90,830 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $3,956,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Cfra Research raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

NYSE:NEM opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average is $47.74. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $60.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 22.42%.

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,381.34. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $112,344.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,786.20. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,154 shares of company stock valued at $381,539 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

