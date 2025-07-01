Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,738 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,231,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,015,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

AOS opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $92.45.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $963.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

