Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of ACI Worldwide worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.57 per share, with a total value of $242,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 326,922 shares in the company, valued at $15,878,601.54. This trade represents a 1.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $341,571.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,742.24. This represents a 17.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ACIW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACIW

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of ACIW opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.08. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $59.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.18.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $394.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACI Worldwide

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.