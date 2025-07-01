Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.6% during the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 52,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,302,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,552,000 after acquiring an additional 79,499 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter worth $1,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

In related news, COO Jason Wilder sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $41,947.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 84,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,405.76. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $651,771. This represents a 26.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,731 shares of company stock worth $303,634 in the last ninety days. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 13.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

