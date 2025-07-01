Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in RXO were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RXO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in RXO by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of RXO by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RXO by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RXO opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.73. Rxo Inc has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rxo Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RXO shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer cut RXO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on RXO from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna set a $12.00 target price on RXO and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

