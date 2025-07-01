Sabal Trust CO Has $51.88 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,197 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.9% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $51,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.1% during the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 348,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,533,000 after acquiring an additional 56,110 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 43,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:JPM opened at $290.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $292.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.77 and a 200 day moving average of $253.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

