Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,843,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,991,000 after buying an additional 5,091,304 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $135,933,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,396,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,073 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,340,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 969.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 950,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,850,000 after purchasing an additional 861,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.07. The company has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $2.0369 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNY has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

