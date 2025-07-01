Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 252 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,810,000 after purchasing an additional 110,816 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $536.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $501.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.67. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $537.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.35% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.00.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

