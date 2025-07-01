Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 344.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $383.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.57. The company has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 1,063.91% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $404.00 price target (up previously from $376.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $416.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.