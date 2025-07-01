Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,273 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 19,743 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

UBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:UBS opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average of $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile



UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

