Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in argenex were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenex by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in argenex by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in argenex by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in argenex by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in argenex by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of argenex in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JMP Securities set a $699.00 price target on shares of argenex in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of argenex from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of argenex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of argenex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, argenex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $729.93.

argenex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $551.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $580.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $606.71. argenex SE has a 1 year low of $428.97 and a 1 year high of $678.21.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.26. argenex had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 40.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenex Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

