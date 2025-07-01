Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.13.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of FANG stock opened at $137.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 24.46%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

