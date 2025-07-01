Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,627,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Redburn Atlantic cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of URI stock opened at $754.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $692.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.60. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

