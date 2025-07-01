Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 213,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 420,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 523,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 69,345 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

PSLV stock opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $12.58.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

