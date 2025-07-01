Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 1.1% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 141,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.64.

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $95.96 on Tuesday. Ameren Corporation has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $104.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.97%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.