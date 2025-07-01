Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,053 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Electronic Arts by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,156,791 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,778,553,000 after purchasing an additional 605,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,702,586 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $978,650,000 after purchasing an additional 30,929 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,430,409 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $648,169,000 after buying an additional 270,991 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,257,281 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $476,540,000 after buying an additional 360,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,721 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $472,362,000 after buying an additional 120,632 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $388,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 40,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,202.73. This represents a 5.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $145,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,440.96. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,399 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $159.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.22. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.