Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 438.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $197.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.78 and a 200-day moving average of $183.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $122.37 and a twelve month high of $207.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFS. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFS

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.