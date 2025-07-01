Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,177 shares in the company, valued at $617,138.20. The trade was a 11.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mohit Ramani bought 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is -482.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KEY

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.