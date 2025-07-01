Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 31.6% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABNB opened at $132.34 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.41 and a 200-day moving average of $130.35.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $1,026,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,864. The trade was a 16.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $771,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 485,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,873,424.40. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,607,528 shares of company stock worth $201,688,571 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.23.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

