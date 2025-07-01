Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $851,000 Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.34.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

CTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

