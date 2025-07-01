Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $927,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,634,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $756,840,000 after buying an additional 5,254,721 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 23,987,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,683 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,776,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $387,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,381 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,331,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 14,619,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $286,389,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $25,299.12. Following the sale, the director owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,185.04. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.78. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $21.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

Several research firms have commented on ET. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

