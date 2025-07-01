Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $892,000 in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,332 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:AWI opened at $162.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.68 and a 52-week high of $169.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.71 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.