Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,136 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 56.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $176.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.98. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $146.45 and a 12 month high of $180.04.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.