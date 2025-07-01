Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 339 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 354,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 9,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 34,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,921.75. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $1,863,075.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,675. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,733 shares of company stock valued at $59,649,301 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 target price on Workday and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Daiwa America raised Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.68.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $240.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.34. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 132.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

