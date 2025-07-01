Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SON. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 152.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 650.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON stock opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products Company has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.26.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.66%.

In other Sonoco Products news, CEO R. Howard Coker purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.17 per share, for a total transaction of $823,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 502,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,682,367.05. This represents a 4.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Haley bought 2,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $100,104.22. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,234.28. This trade represents a 12.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,721 shares of company stock worth $1,144,366. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

