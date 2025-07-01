Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,245 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWJ opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.60. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $59.84 and a 52-week high of $75.50.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

