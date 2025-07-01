Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $305.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.92. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.84 and a 12-month high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.82 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.87, for a total transaction of $62,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,967.53. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,742,272. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,806. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CSWI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CSW Industrials from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.00.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

