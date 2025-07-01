Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,409 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,628 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,719,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,633,987 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $433,254,000 after buying an additional 1,990,515 shares during the period. AE Industrial Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $113,088,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,742,442 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $210,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,303,355 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $254,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH stock opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

