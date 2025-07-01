Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 466 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 13,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 53,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.21, for a total transaction of $8,486,848.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,244,532.63. This represents a 53.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $948,320. This represents a 34.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,775 shares of company stock valued at $29,596,059 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $168.87 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $170.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Vertical Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

