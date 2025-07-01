Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,798 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SWK opened at $67.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average of $74.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.10%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

